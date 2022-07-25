Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

CIGI opened at $121.60 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

