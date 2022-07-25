Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Coherent Stock Performance
Coherent stock opened at $266.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $278.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.91.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherent
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
