Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Coherent stock opened at $266.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $278.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,467 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 223.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,841,000 after acquiring an additional 272,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 495,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $51,736,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6,515.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

