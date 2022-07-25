City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 71,595 shares.The stock last traded at $84.72 and had previously closed at $82.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

