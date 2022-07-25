Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays raised Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.16) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.40) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 316.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 291.35 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.03).

