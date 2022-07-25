Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $9,570,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.