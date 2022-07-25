Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $269.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

