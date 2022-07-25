Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.28 and a 1 year high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

