China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.28 ($0.05), with a volume of 16401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.64 ($0.06).

China Nonferrous Gold Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.41.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

