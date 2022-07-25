Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.4 %

CIM stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

