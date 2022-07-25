Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

