Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $41.53 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.53 or 0.00189740 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $228,916.05 and $2,472.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
