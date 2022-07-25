Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $158,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,457 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,790. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.