Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,304. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

