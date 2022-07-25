Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,031 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

