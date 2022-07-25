Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $119,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 70,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.98.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
