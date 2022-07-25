Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $302,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $507.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,698. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.