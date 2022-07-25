Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 141,592 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

