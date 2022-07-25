Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.90. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.