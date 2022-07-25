CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $215.92 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.