CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.66 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.