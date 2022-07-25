CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 100,937 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,937 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

