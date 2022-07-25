Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54. 78,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,521,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

