Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Major Shareholder Sells $8,180,000.00 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Holdings Ltd Dd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of Canoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $2,445,491.25.

Canoo Price Performance

GOEV stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Canoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Canoo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Canoo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile



Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

