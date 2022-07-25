C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

