C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 21,648 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $63.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

