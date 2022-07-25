C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $99.11 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

