C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 55,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. NovoCure accounts for about 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.28% of NovoCure worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NovoCure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $190.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

