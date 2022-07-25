C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 1,443 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $763.92 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $941.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

