BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 129,053 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.