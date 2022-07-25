BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,653,000. T-Mobile US comprises 2.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

