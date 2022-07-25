Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.43. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 10,902 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
