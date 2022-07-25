Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $87.17

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Textron Trading Down 0.9 %

Textron stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

