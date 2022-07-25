Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $153.27

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.81.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

