Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.81% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 650,718 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

