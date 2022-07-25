Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. 676,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,983,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

