Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Shares of PSR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

