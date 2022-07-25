Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.76. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.