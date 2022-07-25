BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.66% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.