Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $356.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.79. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.57.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

