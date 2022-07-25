BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,497.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $20,497.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00262017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00099351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00075239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,405,919,537 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.