Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.36 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $424.23 billion and approximately $25.36 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,208.27 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00574790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00256711 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014700 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,102,462 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
