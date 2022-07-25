Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00260017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

