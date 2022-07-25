Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

