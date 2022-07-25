Bfsg LLC Purchases 711 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 133,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,949. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

