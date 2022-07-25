Bfsg LLC Purchases 193 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,178. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.