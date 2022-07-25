Bfsg LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,112. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

