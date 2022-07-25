Bfsg LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 32,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

