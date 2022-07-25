Bfsg LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.06. 37,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

