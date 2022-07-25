Bfsg LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
NYSE DD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.06. 37,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
