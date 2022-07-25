Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $412.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

