Bfsg LLC Grows Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.15% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.